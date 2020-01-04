Virginia Lewis Williams
MOYOCK - Virginia Lewis Williams, 76 entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Celebration of Life services will take place Sunday 2:00 pm in the Beach Rivers Chapel. Viewing and visitation will take place on Saturday from 2- 4pm at the funeral home.
Virginia leaves to cherish her memories; daughter Cynthia Mathews, sons; Robert R. Williams, Jr, John D. Williams, and Ronald E. Williams (Wanda) all of Moyock, N.C.; sister Syble Freeman (Donald), of Gerton N.C., brother Marvin Lewis(Kathy) of Marion N.C. and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com.Beach Rivers is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Williams family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 4, 2020