Virginia W. Gregory
ASHEVILLE - Virginia Toxey Wood Gregory, 91, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Givens Healthcare Center. She was the daughter of the late John Langston Wood and Virginia Toxey Gregory. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Gregory Burgher.
Virginia was a native of Elizabeth City and a graduate from Elizabeth City High School. Virginia was also a graduate of the Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, with a major in primary education. She was a member of Biltmore United Methodist Church and a Ruby Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Worth B. Gregory, Jr. whom she married in Elizabeth City in 1949. She is also survived by one son, Charles S. Gregory and his wife Jane Ann of Blacksburg, Va. as well as one grandson, Christopher R. Gregory, also of Blacksburg, Va. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM August 17, 2019 at Biltmore United Method Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Private burial will follow a the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Navy Relief Society, 801 Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22203.
Groce Funeral Home of Lake Julian is assisting the family.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 15, 2019