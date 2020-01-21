W. A. "Bill" Manning
ELIZABETH CITY - William Arthur Manning, 79, of 1209 Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk Heart Hospital. He was born October 13, 1940 in Atlanta, GA to the late Nadine Showers Manning and William A. Manning, Jr. and was the husband of Diane Icenhour Manning of the residence. He was the owner of Manning Electrical and a retired U. S. Navy diver where he proudly served and finished his career as a Navy recruiter in Elizabeth City.
Left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Elizabeth Rose (George) of Morehead City, NC, and Julia Barefoot (Torrey) of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, George, Corbin, Ellie, and Vince; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved Golden Retriever Slick. Bill cherished his children, his sons-in-law, and his grandchildren. Actually, Bill adored everyone he ever met. He didn't know the word stranger. Bill lived life to the fullest, whether he was fishing, traveling, or telling a story or a joke. And he had many. Bill loved his friends with all of his heart, and we are all lucky to have had him in our lives. His was a life well lived.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Jim McGee and the Rev. Daniel Cenci officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Manning family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 21, 2020