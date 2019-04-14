W. E. "Bill" Sawyer
SUNBURY - William Everett "Bill" Sawyer, 62, of 372 Sugar Run Road, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Mr. Sawyer was born in Pasquotank County on July 18, 1956, and was the son of the late Mitchell DePuew Sawyer and Mary Jennings Sawyer Smithson. A retired supervisor with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Bill attended Damascus Christian Church, had been a member of the Gates County Lions Club, and for many years coached youth league baseball and softball in Gates County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Mitchell Sawyer.
Surviving are his wife, of 31 years, Michelle Riddick Sawyer, his daughter, Caitlin Virginia Sawyer, and his son, Everett Mitchell Sawyer, all of Sunbury; and his sisters, Margaret Cotto of Goldsboro and Cheryl Jordan of Edenton.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Damascus Christian Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Mark Wethington. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at the residence.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
