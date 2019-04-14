Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. E. "Bill" Sawyer. View Sign





SUNBURY - William Everett "Bill" Sawyer, 62, of 372 Sugar Run Road, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Mr. Sawyer was born in Pasquotank County on July 18, 1956, and was the son of the late Mitchell DePuew Sawyer and Mary Jennings Sawyer Smithson. A retired supervisor with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Bill attended Damascus Christian Church, had been a member of the Gates County Lions Club, and for many years coached youth league baseball and softball in Gates County.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Mitchell Sawyer.



Surviving are his wife, of 31 years, Michelle Riddick Sawyer, his daughter, Caitlin Virginia Sawyer, and his son, Everett Mitchell Sawyer, all of Sunbury; and his sisters, Margaret Cotto of Goldsboro and Cheryl Jordan of Edenton.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Damascus Christian Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Mark Wethington. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at the residence.



Online condolences may be made by visiting

W. E. "Bill" SawyerSUNBURY - William Everett "Bill" Sawyer, 62, of 372 Sugar Run Road, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.Mr. Sawyer was born in Pasquotank County on July 18, 1956, and was the son of the late Mitchell DePuew Sawyer and Mary Jennings Sawyer Smithson. A retired supervisor with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Bill attended Damascus Christian Church, had been a member of the Gates County Lions Club, and for many years coached youth league baseball and softball in Gates County.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Mitchell Sawyer.Surviving are his wife, of 31 years, Michelle Riddick Sawyer, his daughter, Caitlin Virginia Sawyer, and his son, Everett Mitchell Sawyer, all of Sunbury; and his sisters, Margaret Cotto of Goldsboro and Cheryl Jordan of Edenton.Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Damascus Christian Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Mark Wethington. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and other times at the residence.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com . As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton

735 Virginia Road

Edenton , NC 27932

252-482-9993 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close