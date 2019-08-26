Walter Barnard
ELIZABETH CITY - Friends, family and colleagues of Walter Barnard mourn his passing on July 25, 2019, six days shy of his eighty-ninth birthday. A sharecropper's son, he was a man of culture, a creature of humble piety and soaring spirit; a storyteller, a wit, a librarian and a man of wisdom. As bibliographer of the general libraries of Columbia University for thirty-five years, the book stacks of Butler Library are his memorial. He was a perceptive source of observations of the life and times of rural North Carolina, of New York in the 1960's and of a library world that is now only a genteel memory. We are all richer for having known him.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC with the Rev. Jim Richland officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Barnard family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 26, 2019