Walter C. Litchfield
SHILOH - Walter Clyde Litchfield, age 97, of Shiloh, NC passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. "Uncle Skeeter" outlived 2 wives, the loves of his life, Margaret Trueblood Litchfield and Ramona Heath Litchfield. He talked fondly of his time serving his country in the U. S. Navy during World War II and of his many years working as a foundryman at Sanders Company.
Surviving are his special niece, Barbara "Bobbie" Betts (Wade); nephews, Walter Johnson (Diana) and David Johnson (Frances); niece, Janet Swain; and Dona Agar (as close to a daughter as him and aunt Margaret had). He is also survived by his caregiver, Jamie Acree. In addition to his wives, he was predeceased by his parents, Mary A. "Mamie" Swindell Litchfield Ballance and Daniel Litchfield; brothers, Arthur Litchfield and John Thomas Litchfield; and a sister, Rosa Lee Baker.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Sylvia Collins-Ball. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening at Twiford Memorial Chapel from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Litchfield family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on July 19, 2019