Wanda Jean Old Bonney
SOUTHERN SHORES - Wanda Jean Old Bonney, 62, of Southern Shores, NC died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
A native of Elizabeth City, she was born December 2, 1957, to Marie Merrell Old and E.W. Old, Jr. of South Mills. Wanda was a 1976 graduate of Camden High School.
In addition to her parents, Wanda is survived by two daughters, Katrina C. Stone of Manteo and Jennifer Bonney of Camden; one granddaughter, Averie Rose Stone; two siblings, Lynn Bulman (John) of Elizabeth City and Kevin Old (Judy) of Camden; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Ray Bonney, Jr.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Black Pelican Oceanfront Restaurant from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 8, 2020