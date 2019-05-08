Welton Rudolph Spence
ELIZABETH CITY - Welton Rudolph Spence, 84, of 1503 Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, NC, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence.
A funeral service will be conducted at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist, Elizabeth City, NC on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Michael Barclift. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. The viewing will be held Friday at the church from 11:00 until time of the service. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Spence was the soon of the late Edward Aaron Spence and Bessie Lowry Spence and the husband of the late Alice Armstrong Spence.
His survivors include two daughters: Faye Williams (Roosevelt) and Sheila Spence, four sons: Welton Spence (Mary) Manzie Spence, Jerry Spence (Jennifer) and Tony Spence (Lovell), four sisters: Ella Taylor (Tyrone), Annie Gardier (William), Theresa Williams (Tyrone) and Marrietta Townsend (Kent), two brothers: Morris Spence and Clement Spence (Theresa), 12 grandchildren, 10 great grand children and one great great grandchild.
Published in The Daily Advance on May 8, 2019