Welton Rudolph Spence



ELIZABETH CITY - Welton Rudolph Spence, 84, of 1503 Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, NC, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence.



A funeral service will be conducted at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist, Elizabeth City, NC on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Michael Barclift. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. The viewing will be held Friday at the church from 11:00 until time of the service. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC is in charge of arrangements.



Mr. Spence was the son of the late Edward Aaron Spence and Bessie Lowry Spence and the husband of the late Alice Armstrong Spence.



His survivors include 2 daughters: Faye Williams (Roosevelt) and Sheila Spence, 4 sons: Welton Spence (Mary) Manzie Spence, Jerry Spence (Jennifer) and Tony Spence (Lovell), 5 sisters: Eloise Taylor, Annie Gardner (William), Theresa Williams (Tyrone) and Marietta Townsend (Kent) and June Faye Akers (Richard), 2 brothers: Morris Spence and Clement Spence (Sylvia), 12 grandchildren, 10 great grand children and 1 great great grandchild. As published in The Daily Advance

