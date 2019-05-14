Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert Milton "Will" Kemp Jr.. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbert "Will" Milton Kemp, Jr.



HERTFORD - Wilbert "Will" Milton Kemp, Jr., age 71, of 460 Red Bank Road, Hertford, NC, passed away on May 12, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with metastatic kidney cancer. Mr. Kemp was born in Pasquotank County on February 28, 1948 and was the son of the late Wilbert Milton Kemp, Sr., and Doris Lewis Kemp of Brookdale Assisted Living Facility of Elizabeth City, NC.



He graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1967 and from Nashville Auto Diesel College, Nashville, TN in 1968. He served his country honorably in the Navy Seabees, Construction Division, having completed two deployments in Vietnam.



He was the owner and operator of Albemarle Equipment Service since 1974. Mr. Kemp was an accomplished diesel mechanic, operating a diesel repair shop, as well as being in the logging industry for many years. Later, he did land clearing and site development in Eastern North Carolina and Tidewater Virginia. He was East West Properties clearing contractor in Suffolk, VA. He did the clearing and site work at Harbourview, Eagle Harbor, Gatling Pointe, Founder's Pointe, and Miars Plantation, to name a few. He was a hard worker, always diligent to do the best job he could, using as his motto, "quality work at a reasonable price". Also, he enjoyed raising black Angus cattle.



Mr. Kemp had served on the Board of Directors for the Inter-County Water Association for several years. He enjoyed hunting and was a Charter Member of the Buckhorn Hunt Club, which he was instrumental in helping to organize. He also loved to fish and had a passion for boat building. As a lover of the outdoors, and nature, he was always very observant of the beauty of God's Creations. He was a humble man with a kind spirit, a compassionate heart, and received much pleasure helping others, often doing so anonymously. He loved and was loved by his family and many friends.



Mr. Kemp attended Corinth Baptist Church and was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.



In addition to his Dad, his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles, he was pre-deceased by a son, Steven Jason Kemp. He was also pre-deceased by a very special aunt, Rachel Lewis Sawyer, whom he loved and shared many childhood memories.



He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Delorus Morris Kemp, of the home, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by a sister, Nancy Kemp Bettis (John), of Greenville, NC; a niece, Ellen Helms (Ray), and their children, Hollyn, Mallory, and Ella of Pisgah Forest, NC; and a nephew, David Bettis of Seattle, WA; a brother-in-law, Jack Morris (Alice), their daughter, Susan, her son Taylor Roberts of Elizabeth City, their son Clay (Veronica) and their son, Charlie of Bethlehem, NH; a brother-in-law, Aubrey Morris (Sally), of Elizabeth City, their daughter, Kim Underwood (John), their children, Kolby, Kyle, and Kaden of Shawboro and their son, Kevin (Lisha) and their daughter, Ava of Moyock.



At this time, the family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the many prayers, cards, visits, calls, food and other acts of kindness shown to them during Mr. Kemp's illness and death. Also, a special thank you to the Willing Workers Sunday School Class for their love and support.



Special thanks go out to Dr. Paul Conkling, Dr. Kathleen Sharp and staff at Virginia Oncology, Dr. Stewart Manning and staff, Dr. Janete Mills and staff of Sentara Cancer Center, Dr. Gregory Domson and staff, VCU Health, Richmond, VA, Dr. Patrick Morgan and staff, and to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, especially Sabrina, Anita, Nicole, Glaucia, and Dr. Walter Black, for all their concern and loving care during Wilbert's illness. God Bless each of them!



Memorial donations may be made to the Victory Baptist Ministries, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or a .



A funeral service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with the Reverend Reginald Parker of Victory Baptist Ministries and Dr. Art Wilt of McCormick, SC officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the lobby of the funeral home and at other times at the home at 460 Red Bank Road, Hertford, NC. A private burial will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Kemp family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



