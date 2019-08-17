William C. Furgerson
TYNER - William Curtis "Daddy Ruth" Furgerson, 85, of 932 Sandy Ridge Road, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in his home where he was being cared for by his family.
"Daddy Ruth" was born in DeKalb County, Alabama, on September 22, 1933. The son of the late William V. and Minnie Ruth Lawson Furgerson, from an early age he was raised by an aunt and uncle, Leona Lawson and Edgar Vernon Furgerson. A retired Sergeant First Class from the US Army after 28 years of combined active and reserve service, he served in the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Through the years he had owned several restaurant and catering businesses and is well known in that field throughout Chowan County and surrounding areas. A faithful member of Center Hill Baptist Church, he had served on the Board of Deacons, and was a member of the Senior Sunday School Class. Other community involvement included the Chowan Ruritan Club, and working with Meals On Wheels.
In addition to his parents, both biological and those who raised him, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam Koch; two sons, William C. Furgerson, Jr. and Keith Sisk; and by two sisters, Geneva Campbell and Sarah Dennis.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 56 years, Ruth Loftis Furgerson; four daughters, Susan Baugh of Fort Payne, AL, Paula Lawson of Flat Rock, AL, Nancy Ellers (Joey) of Fort Payne, and Tammy Furgerson (Hubert Hedgepeth) of Tyner; a son, Dean Sisk (Marsha) of Chattanooga, TN; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. in Center Hill Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Russell Blanchard. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and other times at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 17, 2019