William David Hamm
GRANDY - William David Hamm,73, went home to be with the Lord on October 6, 2019 in Elizabeth City, NC
Family and friends are invited to join the family at David's funeral Thursday October 10, 2019 at 11 am at Poplar Branch Baptist Church, 709 Poplar Branch Road, Grandy NC. May he rest in peace with all our love.
David will be laid to rest privately at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.
Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 9, 2019