William E. "Bill" Temple
ELIZABETH CITY - William E. "Bill" Temple, age 76, of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Monday. November 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Pasquotank County on March 24, 1943 to the late Edward Temple and Thelma Wilkins Temple, he was the husband of Patricia "Pat" Harris Boyce Temple. He served his country honorably from 1966-1972 with the U. S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. Bill was a member of Freedom Baptist Ministries where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of the Teamsters and was co-owner/operator of Truck Alignment Center for thirty-seven years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, William A. "Tony" Temple and wife, Michelle of Elizabeth City, NC and their children, Stephen Temple and Abbey Temple; Pat's children, Diana Boyce Hayes of Wilson, NC and Wade Boyce and wife, Stephanie of Hertford, NC; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was also predeceased by his first wife, Eucell Byrum Temple, and a brother, James Clarence Temple.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Community Home Care and Hospice for their care and support given to Bill.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Chad Thomas and the Rev. Buddy Grasty. Military Honors will be accorded at the Sam A. Twiford Veteran Park. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the residence, 864 Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 at other times. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Ministries, P. O. Box 1668, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Temple family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 13, 2019