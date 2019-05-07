Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward Bundy. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary





ELIZABETH CITY - William Edward Bundy, age 76, of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away May 6, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on July 28, 1942 to the late Luther "Son" Bundy and Ida Burgess Bundy, he was the husband of Martha "Corkey" Sawyer Bundy of the home. He attended Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, a farmer and carpenter by trade, and was the former owner/operator of Corkey's Ceramic Shop.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Teresa Bundy Wood (David) of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers, Luther Clyde Bundy (Eva Lee) and John Wayne Bundy (Winnie), both of Elizabeth City, NC; two grandchildren, Matt Weeks (Christina) and Amanda Weeks, all of Elizabeth City, NC; four great grandchildren, Victoria Weeks, William Weeks, Anastasia Weeks, and Matthew Weeks; a sister-in-law, Donna Jones, of Durham, NC; and extended family and friends. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Eure.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Albemarle Hospice, especially Elizabeth, for the love and care they showed Mr. Bundy.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Bundy-Lowe Family Cemetery on the corner of Mt. Hermon Church Road and Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, NC, officiated by the Rev. Renee Edwards.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bundy family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at

William Edward BundyELIZABETH CITY - William Edward Bundy, age 76, of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away May 6, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on July 28, 1942 to the late Luther "Son" Bundy and Ida Burgess Bundy, he was the husband of Martha "Corkey" Sawyer Bundy of the home. He attended Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, a farmer and carpenter by trade, and was the former owner/operator of Corkey's Ceramic Shop.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Teresa Bundy Wood (David) of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers, Luther Clyde Bundy (Eva Lee) and John Wayne Bundy (Winnie), both of Elizabeth City, NC; two grandchildren, Matt Weeks (Christina) and Amanda Weeks, all of Elizabeth City, NC; four great grandchildren, Victoria Weeks, William Weeks, Anastasia Weeks, and Matthew Weeks; a sister-in-law, Donna Jones, of Durham, NC; and extended family and friends. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Eure.The family would like to give a special thanks to Albemarle Hospice, especially Elizabeth, for the love and care they showed Mr. Bundy.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Bundy-Lowe Family Cemetery on the corner of Mt. Hermon Church Road and Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, NC, officiated by the Rev. Renee Edwards.Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bundy family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close