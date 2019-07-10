William F. Bembridge, Jr.
EDENTON - William Frank "Junior" Bembridge, Jr., 71, of 144 Emperor Landing Road, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Bembridge was born in Chowan County on June 23, 1948, and was the son of the late William F., Sr. and Virginia Smith Bembridge. The owner of Bembridge Roofing, he attended Edenton Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Harriett Brannan and Mary Ann Silverthorne.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 52 years, Virginia Owens Bembridge; his son, Steven L. Bembridge (Shelly) and their daughters, Erin, Megan, and Reagan, of Edenton; and five sisters, Lula Mason of Edenton, Margaret Hughes (Carlyle) of Stem, Miriam Clay (David) of Kitty Hawk, Frances Jenkins of Wilmington, and Faye Bembridge of Oxford.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Donald Sawyer. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home and other times at the residence.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
