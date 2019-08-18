William Grant Hall, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - William "Grant" Hall, Jr., age 66, of 811 Morgan St., Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 21, 1952 to the late William Grant Hall and Mary Antoinette Winslow Hall, he was the husband of Brenda Godfrey Hall of the residence. Grant enjoyed the water, loved auto racing and his family, and raced go carts for fun. In addition, he was a well known and loved local mechanic for over 45 years.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by a daughter, Kristy Thompson of Tyner, NC; a son, William G. Hall of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, David Hall and wife Lisa of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Alyssa M. Payton, Kyleigh J. Payton, and Caleb A. Payton; his life long friend, Doug Burton; a special niece, Mindy Wallace; and many other loving friends and family.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hall family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 18, 2019