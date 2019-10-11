William H. McLeod, Jr.
CAMDEN - William Howard "Mac" McLeod, Jr. 81 of 100 Bridge Court Road, Camden, NC died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation. He was born January 9, 1938 in Asheboro, NC to the late William Howard McLeod, Sr. and Pauline Brown McLeod and was the husband of Martha "Marti" Huff McLeod for fifty-five years. He was a member of Creeds Church of Christ in Virginia Beach, an automobile mechanic of Craft Texaco, and a U.S. Navy veteran.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, William Howard McLeod, III (Shirley) of Largo, FL and Roy McLeod (Betty) of Camden, NC; and five grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at South Mills Church of Christ Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Creeds Church of Christ, 5500 Morris Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457 or South Mills Church of Christ, PO Box 363, South Mills, NC 27976-0363.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the McLeod family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
