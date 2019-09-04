William Hackney High, Sr.



WASHINGTON - Mr. William Hackney High, Sr., age 84, a resident of Washington, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Washington, conducted by Rev. Ken Hall. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM Monday at Oak City Cemetery in Oak City.



The following will serve as pallbearers: David Lawrence, Paul Berens, Chris Padgett, Jeff Rumley, Will Mayo and Neal Paul.



Mr. High was born in Martin County on June 14, 1935. He was the son of the late Hackney William High and Rachel Rawls High. Mr. High attended the University of North Carolina and graduated from Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College). He was City Executive for Wachovia bank for several years. Later, Mr. High was President of Federal Land Bank. He was the owner of Hackney High Real Estate. Mr. High retired as an auditor with the N.C. Department of Commerce and the N.C. Alcohol Beverage Commission.



Mr. High was a member of the First United Methodist Church. In his spare time, Mr. High enjoyed exercising, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, and going to Atlantic Beach with his family.



On October 26, 1963, Mr. High married the former Jill Barnhill, who preceded him in death, October 29, 2016.



Mr. High is survived by two sons, William Hackney High, Jr. and his wife, Martha Harless High of Edenton and their children, Molly Castleton High of Austin, TX and William Hackney High III of Chapel Hill; and John Barnhill High and his wife Sarah Whitt High of Durham and their children, John Barnhill Jack" High, Jr. of Chapel Hill, Alexander Thomas High of Chapel Hill, and Rachel Frances High of Durham.



The family will receive friends following the service in the Church parlor.



The family request memorials may be made to the Washington High School Athletic Club, 306 Sunnyside Drive, Washington, N.C. 27889 or The First United Methodist Church, 304 West Second Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.



Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the High family.



As published in The Daily Advance

