William Horace Jordan, Jr.



ELIZABETH CITY - William (Buck) Horace Jordan, Jr., age 77, of 113 Farm Drive, Elizabeth City, NC was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation of Elizabeth City. Buck was born on November 28, 1942 in Currituck County to the late William Horace Jordan, Sr. and Evelyn Marie Harris Jordan and was the husband of Joyce Ann Powell Jordan for the past 57 years. He worked as a rivet hammer operator, chassis assemblyman and a tug mule operator for Ford - Norfolk Assembly Plant, Home of the F150. Buck loved the beach and Henry's Restaurant.



He leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife, Joyce Ann Powell Jordan of the home; one daughter, Teresa Ann Jordan Fink (Glenn) of Norfolk, VA; a son, William Christopher Jordan of York Haven, PA; two sisters, Joyce Kight (Dean) and Judy Payment (Mike); three brothers, Danny Jordan, Gary Jordan, and Larry Jordan (Wanda); as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to both of his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Terry Wayne Jordan and a dear cousin, Richard Dowdy.



A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jordan family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



