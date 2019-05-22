William L. Thompson, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - William "Bill" Lanier Thompson, Jr., 89, of 109 Oakwood Lane, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born October 10, 1929 in Appomattox County, VA to the late William Lanier Thompson, Sr. and Bessie Glenn Thompson and was the widower of Edna Ruth Davis Thompson. He was a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, a U. S. Army veteran, and a retired ship fitter with the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
He is survived by two daughters, Susan Bentley (Joe) and Twylia Renee Harry Cerda (Roberto); a son, William Lanier Thompson, III (Amy) all of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Dorothy Thompson Onley Upton (Dan) of Dinwiddie, VA and Carolyn Thompson Anglin of Virginia Beach, VA; a brother, Isaac Roland "Zeke" Thompson of Naples, FL; two grandchildren, Hazel Ruth Willis (Wayne) and Lynda Crallie; three great grandchildren, Gavin Thompson, Samuel VanOpynen, and Cicciare Coleson; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Nooney Harry of Elizabeth City, NC.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Don Morris officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home and immediately following the service. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Thompson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on May 22, 2019