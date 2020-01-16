William Lloyd Burton, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Rev. Dr. William Lloyd Burton, Jr, 72 of Elizabeth City, NC departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his residence.
Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church, Durham, NC at 1:00 pm. He will lie in state one hour prior to service. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Sunday at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City from 5-7pm.
Rev. Dr. William Lloyd Burton, Jr. leaves behind Brenda Burton; their sons, Edward and Eldon Burton; their daughter, Marcella Burton; granddaughter, Briana Burton; siblings, Kermit, Gerald and Laureen Burton; and myriad of cousins, nieces, nephews and family friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to assist the family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 16, 2020