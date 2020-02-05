Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Meekins Hooper. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 4759 Bennetts Pasture Road Suffolk , VA View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 1:00 PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 4759 Bennetts Pasture Road Suffolk , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Meekins Hooper



SMITHFIELD - Williams Meekins Hooper, 89, passed away in Smithfield, VA, on January 31, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1930, in Stumpy Point, NC, to Alonzo Calvin Hooper and William Rebecca Meekins.



Bill spent most of his childhood in Stumpy Point surrounded by his grandparents and may cousins fishing and playing baseball. While teaching at Camden High School he met Lois Johnson. They were married May 14, 1954, in Elizabeth City, NC. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956 as a Communications Specialist. He served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and helped found Albemarle Academy. The family moved to Smithfield, VA, in 1971 as he became headmaster at Isle of Wight Academy. Throughout his career, he was a devoted educator and coach (Girls Basketball, Girls Softball, and Boys Football). Lois passed away in 1986. In 1988, he married Marjorie Jones. Later in life, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his garden and beloved Duke Blue Devils and St Louis Cardinals. He is revered by the family for his fudge, fig preserves, and French toast.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Elizabeth Johnson.



He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Jane Jones; and children, Mike (Liz) Hooper, Debra (Andrew) Cutler, Sidney (Missy) Hooper, Steve (Lanae) Hooper, Lisa (Tom) Sumrak, Chris (Julia) Hooper, and David Jones. He is adored by his 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. We look forward to seeing him again.



A family visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 4759 Bennetts Pasture Road, Suffolk, VA. The funeral service will be held Friday, February 7 at 1 pm at the same address. Following the service, the family will receive visitors in the Church Hall. The graveside service will be a private family gathering.



As published in The Daily Advance

William Meekins HooperSMITHFIELD - Williams Meekins Hooper, 89, passed away in Smithfield, VA, on January 31, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1930, in Stumpy Point, NC, to Alonzo Calvin Hooper and William Rebecca Meekins.Bill spent most of his childhood in Stumpy Point surrounded by his grandparents and may cousins fishing and playing baseball. While teaching at Camden High School he met Lois Johnson. They were married May 14, 1954, in Elizabeth City, NC. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956 as a Communications Specialist. He served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and helped found Albemarle Academy. The family moved to Smithfield, VA, in 1971 as he became headmaster at Isle of Wight Academy. Throughout his career, he was a devoted educator and coach (Girls Basketball, Girls Softball, and Boys Football). Lois passed away in 1986. In 1988, he married Marjorie Jones. Later in life, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his garden and beloved Duke Blue Devils and St Louis Cardinals. He is revered by the family for his fudge, fig preserves, and French toast.He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Elizabeth Johnson.He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Jane Jones; and children, Mike (Liz) Hooper, Debra (Andrew) Cutler, Sidney (Missy) Hooper, Steve (Lanae) Hooper, Lisa (Tom) Sumrak, Chris (Julia) Hooper, and David Jones. He is adored by his 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. We look forward to seeing him again.A family visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 4759 Bennetts Pasture Road, Suffolk, VA. The funeral service will be held Friday, February 7 at 1 pm at the same address. Following the service, the family will receive visitors in the Church Hall. The graveside service will be a private family gathering.As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close