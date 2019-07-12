William Skinner
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for William Skinner 67 of Elizabeth City will be Monday July 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Stallings Funeral of Elizabeth City, with Rev. Doris Grambly, Eulogy. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. The family will receive family and friends at 119 Oak Grove Ave. Stallings Funeral Home, of Elizabeth City, servings the Skinner family and connecting family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 12, 2019