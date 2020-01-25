William "Billy" Thompson
ELIZABETH CITY - William "Billy" Jasper Thompson, age 92, of 1006 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Chesapeake, VA. He was born September 1, 1927 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Clarence Herbert Thompson and Josephine Hudgins Thompson and for sixty-six years was the husband of Gearldean Pritchard Thompson of the residence. He was a retired salesman for Perry Tire Store after forty-three years, a member of the William Clarence Jackson Post # 6060, the Widow's Son Masonic Lodge 75 AF & AM, and a Methodist.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, William Ken Thompson (Virginia) of Elizabeth City, NC; three daughters, Glenda James (Keith) of Virginia Beach, VA, Janet Printy (Kevin) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Becky Finelli (David) of Greenville, NC; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Esporas, Stephanie Fiocca, Erin Crites, Brian Printy, Michael Finelli, William Finelli, Starr Catrone, and David Midgett; and six great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Clarence Thompson and Thomas Thompson.
A funeral service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the lobby of the funeral home.
Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Thompson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 25, 2020