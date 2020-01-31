Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma "Skippy" Rudd DeLorenzo



ST. AUGESTINE - Wilma "Skippy" Rudd DeLorenzo, 75, of St. Augustine passed away peacefully at the Bailey Family Center for Caring of Northeast Florida Community Hospice on January 23, 2020.



Preceding her in death were her parents Walter V. Rudd and Wilma Morse Rudd, and a brother John M. Rudd and a sister Meredith R. Wood. She is survived by her son Andrew J. DeLorenzo and his children Sydney and Kai of St. Augustine, her son Michael A. DeLorenzo (Hee) and their daughter Isabella of St. Augustine, sister Vivian R. Lowry of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, brother Terry Lynn Rudd (Diane) of Cope, South Carolina and sister-in-law Kay Rudd of Roxboro, North Carolina. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Margaret H. DeLorenzo of St. Augustine, brother-in-law David DeLorenzo (Annabella) of Ponte Vedra Beach, sister-in-law Loren DeLorenzo (Jim) of Sebastopol, California, sister-in-law Donna DeLorenzo of St. Augustine and numerous nieces and nephews.



Skippy was born in Maple, North Carolina on July 4, 1944. She attended schools in Elizabeth City, NC graduating from Elizabeth City High School in 1962, and Campbell College in 1966. Skippy married Arnold R. DeLorenzo in 1969 and moved to St. Augustine, Florida. Together they owned and operated Olde Carriage Realty for 40 plus years until Arnold's death in 2014. Skippy continued to operate the business with their sons Andrew and Michael until her retirement.



Skippy was a long-time member and past president of the local St. Augustine's Women's Exchange and a member and past president of the Camellia Garden Club. She was also a member of St. Augustine's Magnolia Garden Club and a past member of the Junior Service League.



Skippy was kind and caring and was passionate about helping children in need. Her inner strength was remarkable and continued to be a steady rock for her family until her passing after a 13 year battle with cancer.



Skippy requested that no Memorial Service be held. Flowers are gratefully declined. Those wishing are asked to make contributions in her memory to PBS.



As published in The Daily Advance

