ELIZABETH CITY - Xanda Moore Harris, age 53, of 1249 Bart James Rd., Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home. Born March 23, 1966 in Tyrrell County, NC to the late Jesse Thomas Moore and Betty Jean Clifton. She was a compassionate and dedicated teacher in Pasquotank County for twenty years. She served on various committees and teams during her tenure at Sheep Harney. She voluntarily served as tutoring coordinator for five years, working with students in third through fifth grade and community volunteers. She served as PTA president for three years in addition to her teaching duties.



Xanda was an active member of Towne South Church of Christ and was often seen in the classrooms throughout the year and during Vacation Bible School. She worked with other members of the church on beautification projects because of her love for gardening.



In addition to her passion for children and gardening, she enjoyed playing softball, reading, and visiting the beach. She mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her own children. They enjoyed family games, movies, and just being with each other.



She is survived by her husband, Franklin Miles Harris; daughters, Jeana Williams and Alexandria Brickhouse and her husband, Johnathan, of Elizabeth City, NC; son, Ryan Pinner of Camden, NC; stepsons, Carson Harris of the home, Christopher Harris of Elizabeth City, Brandon Williams and wife, Moriah, of Camden, and Christopher Williams and wife, Brittany, of South Mills; six grandchildren, Casen Brickhouse, Peyton Williams, Walker Williams, Effie Williams, Rhett Williams, and Lane Williams; a brother, Dwight Moore and wife, Judy, of Durham, NC; and a sister, Kathy Lobue and husband, Phil, of Halstead, PA.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Towne South Church of Christ, officiated by Minister Brad Giffin. The family will receive friends and family immediately following the service at the home. A visitation will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Friday evening from 7:00 ~ 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carson Harris College Fund, 1249 Bart James Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Harris family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at

