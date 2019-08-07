GETTYSBURG — A. Jean Dull, 83 of Gettysburg, Ohio passed away at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community Greenville. Jean was born December 20, 1935, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Elmer A. and Erma F. (Waggoner) Martin.

She with her husband Don owned and operated the Martin's Hatchery of Gettysburg and L&M Hardware later known as Versailles ACE Hardware.

Jean was a member of the Oakland Church of the Brethren, loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Don S. Dull December 3, 2017. They were married June 29, 1957. Also by her sister Marg Dolby.

Jean is survived by her children, Ann (Keith) Marchal of Versailles and Greg (Stacey) Dull of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Kyle Marchal, Maggie Marchal, Lauren Dull and Ryan Dull; sister Jane (Lowell) Eberwein of Lexington, Ky.; brother-in-law Rex Dolby of Van Wert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Gettysburg Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Fred Bernhard officiating.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Oakland Church of the Brethren.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville.

