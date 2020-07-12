FLETCHER — Adra Ann Coats, age 83, of Troy, formerly of Fletcher went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 7:45 a.m. She passed away in the Stillwater Skilled Nursing Care Center in Covington, OH.

Born on October 31, 1936 in Dayton, OH, Adra was a daughter of the late Christian F. and Hazel D. (Saylor) Gunder.

She married Robert L. Coats on April 19, 1958 and he preceded her in death in 1984.

Adra is survived by her children and their spouses: Byron (Donna Poynter) Coats, Gary and Kim Coats, Tammy and Doug Kessler, Ed Coats, Jeff and Cheryl Dennison-Coats, Randy and Holli Coate and step-son, Douglas and Jennifer Coate. She was a loving grandmother to several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and spouse she was preceded in death by one grand child, Colby Scott Coats; two sisters, Leona E. Tull and Lena L. Curtis; and four brothers: infant twin brother Adrian, and John, Christian, Sr., and Darrell Gunder.

Adra was a 1955 graduate of Brown Local High School in Conover, OH. She was a member of the Troy Baptist Temple and the Silver Stars of the Troy Baptist Temple. She was also a member of the Mother's Club of Fletcher and Lena-Conover.

Adra worked for Piqua Engineering as an assembler and then as a babysitter.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July14, 2020 in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Adra may be made to the Troy Baptist Temple, Jr. Camp Program, 691 Staunton Road, Troy, Ohio 45373, or to Bill Rice Ranch, 627 Bill Rice Ranch Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, or at their website: https://billriceranch.org/give-now/