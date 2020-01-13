Alan Lee Stastny

Obituary
ARCANUM — Alan Lee Stastny, 77, of Arcanum, passed away peacefully in the morning hours of December 20, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Joan Chapman, his children Bryan (Angel) Stastny, Audra Herter, Chad (Christina) Stastny, Scott (Brandy) Stastny, Jennifer Hamilton, Brent (Christine) Stastny, stepson Dwayne Collis, stepdaughter Debbie (Richard) Schick and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no service as Alan graciously donated his body to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
