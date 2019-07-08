SIDNEY — Alfred N. Gehret, 89, of Russell Road/Landings of Sidney (formerly of McCartyville), passed away of natural causes Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, at the Hospice of Miami County in-patient unit in Troy, Ohio.

He was born December 5, 1929, in Yorkshire, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Anna (Mueller) Gehret. On June 15, 1955, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in McCartyville, Alfred married Rose G. (Albers) Gehret who survives.

Also surviving are ten of eleven children Carol and Larry Holmes of Greenville, Nicholas (dec.) and Joyce Gehret of Anna, Martha and Chuck Hoying of Kettering, Lucy and Don Post of Anna, Bill and Lisa Gehret of Anna, Dale Gehret of Anna, Barb and Dean Sollmann of Miamisburg, Sue and Jim Gurski of Cincinnati, John Gehret of Celina, Greg and Erika Gehret of Kettering and Tim and Beth Gehret of Anna; 32 of 36 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; six siblings: Paul and Bernice Gehret of North Star, Urban and Irene Gehret of Frenchtown, Emma Rita and Dennis Heitkamp of New Bremen, Edward and Mary Lee Gehret of Willowdell, Cyril Gehret of Osgood and Mary Ann and John Kuether of Egypt; sisters and brothers-in-law: Frances Gehret of Fort Loramie, Mary Ann and Louis Grieshop of Versailles, Eva Gehret of Willowdell, Madonna Gehret of Versailles, Regina and Arthur Fischer of St. Henry, David Heitkamp St. Henry, Aloys Albers of Anna, Vernon Albers of Anna, Joanne Bills of St. Marys, Henry and Bernice Albers of Anna, Marvin and Rosie Albers of Anna, Mary Winner of Osgood, Theresa Albers of Sidney, John and Sherri Albers of Georgetown, Texas and Leonard and Lou Ann Albers of Anna along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by five siblings: Mildred Bensman, Lawrence, Vernon, Joseph and Anthony Gehret as well as brothers and sisters-in-law: Virgil Bensman, Margie Gehret, Rita and Robert Hilgefort, Teckla Heitkamp, Connie Albers, Cyril Bills and Fred Winner.

Mr. Gehret served in the U.S. Army National Guard during the Korean War. He retired in 1992 from the Minster Machine Co. and had also been engaged in farming all of his working life. Alfred was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and had been an adult Mass server. He also belonged to the McCartyville Knights of Columbus / past officer, Anna American Legion Post #446 / past commander, the Minster Machine 25 Year Club and Shelby County Agriculture Society. He served several years on the Shelby County Fair Board and had also been a foster parent. Al was musically inclined. He played the fiddle, mandolin and harmonica by ear. He also enjoyed calling square dances. He cherished any opportunity to play music with his siblings and would often entertain nursing home residents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, , at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville with the Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 2-8 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Wednesday 9-10 a.m. at the church gathering room. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Miami County, the Sacred Heart rectory renovation fund or . Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com