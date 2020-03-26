GREENVILLE - Alice Mae Keller, age 80, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Miami, Fla. After complications following an emergency surgery and 14 days of intensive care, Alice's spirit was released to be with Jesus as her family gathered by her side.

Alice was born on May 3, 1939, in Delta, Ohio to the late George and Laura Sampson. She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1957 and attended Manchester College where she met her husband, John. They were later married on Aug. 22, 1959.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren, Rachel Alison Helfrich and Elaina Lauree Kolb; brother, Willard Sampson of McPherson, Kan.; brother-in-law, Paul Guilford of Wauseon, Ohio; and father and mother in-law, Ray and Fannye Keller of Horatio, Ohio.

Alice served on numerous boards, including Hospice of Darke County, Darke County Mental Health Clinic, and Darke County Center for the Arts. She was a member of the Oakland Church of the Brethren, where she sang in the church choir and served many years as a deacon. She will be fondly remembered for her love for learning and by the creative gifts she shared with many through her painting, sewing and writing.

Alice is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Keller, and five children: Dr. Kim (Paul) Vore of Washington, Pa.; Jeffrey (Debora Lunsford) Keller of Morrow, Ohio; Tonnya (Joseph) Helfrich of Bradford, Ohio; Jon (Lori Rehmert) Keller of Troy, Ohio; and Mindy (Chris) Kolb of Greenville, Ohio. In addition, she is survived by 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Gerald (Judy) Sampson of Blissfield, Mich.; sister, Christine Guilford of Wauseon; and sister in-law, Betty Sampson of McPherson, Kan.

The family is planning a private burial and will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.