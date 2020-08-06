GREENVILLE — Alice Mae Keller, age 80, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Miami, Fla. After complications following an emergency surgery and 14 days of intensive care, Alice's spirit was released to be with Jesus as her family gathered by her side.

Alice was born on May 3, 1939, in Delta, Ohio, to the late George and Laura Sampson. She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1957 and attended Manchester College where she met her husband, John. They were later married on August 22, 1959. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren, Rachel Alison Helfrich and Elaina Lauree Kolb; brother, Willard Sampson of McPherson, Kans.; brother-in-law, Paul Guilford of Wauseon; brother-in-law, William (Bill) Keller of Greenville, and father and mother-in-law, Ray and Fannye Keller of Horatio, Ohio.

Alice served on numerous boards, including Hospice of Darke County, Darke County Mental Health Clinic, and Darke County Center for the Arts. She was a member of the Oakland Church of the Brethren where she sang in the church choir and served many years as a deacon. She will be fondly remembered for her love for learning and by her many creative gifts, including painting, sewing and writing.

Alice is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Keller, and five children: Dr. Kim (Paul) Vore of Washington, Penn., Jeffrey (Debora Lunsford) Keller of Morrow, Tonnya (Joseph) Helfrich of Bradford, Jon (Lori Rehmert) Keller of Troy, and Mindy (Chris) Kolb of Greenville. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Gerald (Judy) Sampson of Blissfield, Mich.; sister, Christine Guilford of Wauseon; and sister in-law, Betty Sampson of McPherson, Kans.

Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, the family invites you to share your stories of Alice with them online at www.tributefuneralhomes.com in place of a visitation. All stories will be compiled into a book for the family to share with future generations.

The family has opted for a casual open-air memorial service to be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery, with Rev. John Sgro and Dr. Fred Bernhard officiating. For those who would prefer to join the service remotely, a livestream of Alice's service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/tributefuneralhomes.

In memory of Alice, memorial contributions may be given to The Oakland Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, Darke County Center for the Arts, or The YMCA of Darke County.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the final arrangements.