COLUMBUS — Allen L. Schmitz, 31, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on January 27, 2020, at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He was born November 4, 1988, in Coldwater, to Richard "Rick" and Frances "Fran" (Klaas) Schmitz. His parents survive in New Weston, Ohio.

Also surviving are his siblings, Amanda and Eric Siefring of Bellefontaine, , and Andrea and Zachary Newbauer of Union City, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Brent Luttmer, Libby Siefring, Molly Siefring, Gentry Newbauer, Shelby Siefring and Camden Newbauer; and grandparents, Hilda Schmitz of Union City, Ohio and Jennie Klaas of Collinsville, Illinois.

Preceding him in death are an infant brother, Kenneth and an infant sister, Adrianne; and grandparents, Edgar Schmitz and Eugene Klaas.

He was a 2007 graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School, and was also a graduate of Rhodes State College, Lima, Ohio with a registered nursing degree.

Allen was employed as a registered nurse at Ohio Health, Columbus, Ohio.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg. He was also active in his school's FFA program and served as the State FFA vice president and president.

Although Allen lived in Columbus, he was a hometown boy at heart. He loved coming home and visiting his family and friends and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a person who always put others ahead of himself, while making everyone's day better through humor. His loving and caring nature was also evident by the way he cared for his patients.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, January 31, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg, with Fr. Ned Brown as celebrant. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Calling is 3-7 p.m. Thursday and 9-9:45 a.m Friday at Brockman - Boeckman Fumeral Home, Fort Recovery, Ohio..

Contributions can be made to the Allen Schmitz Scholarship Fund c/o Fort Recovery Community Foundation to be used for nursing education.

