GREENVILLE — Alma Lea Gilbert, age 94, of Greenville, Ohio passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:02 a.m., at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville. Born July 28, 1926 in Darke County, Ohio, Alma was the daughter of the late Sherman and Esther (Hollinger) Rhodes.

Alma was a homemaker, a bookkeeper, and a well-known artist who won many awards in the Darke County area. She had been an active member of the Bible Fellowship Church of Greenville, and a member of the Darke County Christian Women's Club. Also, in her earlier years, she had been a Girl Scout leader and a Sunday School teacher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D. Duane Gilbert, February 4, 2018, whom she married February 7, 1970; a sister, Margaret Youst; and brothers, Harold Rhodes, Lloyd Rhodes, Donald Rhodes, Jerry Rhodes and Richard Rhodes.

Alma is survived by her children, Angela (Ron) Dapore of Vandalia, Kathy (Al) Wilkins of Marathon, Fla., Anne (Doug) Fike of Cincinnati, and Max (Candy) Sharp of Vandalia; stepchildren, Tim Gilbert, Vickie Hamilton and Bonny Chapin; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Chris Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in the West Branch Cemetery on New Madison Coletown Road, Darke County, Ohio. The family will receive friends Friday, from 11 a.m. until time of the services, in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Bible Fellowship Church, 7757 Greenville-Celina Road, Greenville, Ohio, 45331.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.