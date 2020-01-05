GREENVILLE — Alma Lenora Harter, 87, of Greenville passed away at 1:21 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, in Greenville surrounded by her loving family.

Lenora was born October 18, 1932, in Pelzer, South Carolina, to the late John O. and Alma T. (Drennon) Daniel. In addition to her parents, Lenora was also preceded in death by her daughter, Patty Bernhard; brothers, Oscar and Rayford Daniel; and sisters, Ruby Bowen, Pauline Brown and Martha Van Hook.

Lenora is survived by her husband of 65 years, Denver E. Harter whom she married June 3, 1954; children, Elaine Harter of Greenville, Bill and Jackie Harter of Greenville and Linda Harter-Wilson of Dayton; son-in-law, Howard Bernhard of Greenville; grandchildren, Nikki, Rob, Rachel, Kyle, Bridget, Ben, Brittany and Alex; great-grandchildren, Danele, Destini, Benny, Hunter, Summer, Jacob, Brielle and Brenna; great-great-grandson, Kealan; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Barbara Daniel of Anderson, S.C. and James and Carolyn Daniel of Greenville, S.C; sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Bill Grumbles of Greenville, S.C..; sister-in-law, Mary Daniel of Travelers Rest. S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lenora retired in 1992 from Whirlpool in Greenville with 25 years of service. She was a member of Oakland Church of the Brethren. Lenora loved being with her family. She enjoyed making cookies and candy with her grandchildren during the holidays. Lenora along with husband, Denver enjoyed camping and traveling and have been to all 50 states plus Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada. Lenora loved sewing, doing crafts, listening to music and bike rides to the park.

A celebration of Lenora's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Oakland Church of the Brethren, 8058 Horatio Harris Creek Rd., Bradford with the Rev. Dr. Fred Bernhar,d and Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-2 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakland Church of the Brethren. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com