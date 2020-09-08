GREENVILLE — Alta V. Sowry, 77, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

She was born on October 5, 1942, in Saint George, West Virginia, to the late Homer and Lena (Wilt) Shaffer.

In addition to her parents, Alta was preceded in death by her brother, Vinton Shaffer, and her sister, Lena Nester.

Alta wore many hats: mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was no stranger to hard work, and it showed throughout her impressive career. She worked over 20 years at Westinghouse, and then for Elder Beerman department stores for over 30 years until it closed. Over those many years working in the cosmetics department, Alta made many friends, and would frequently remember all of her old customers. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and would rarely miss them. She loved spring and summer, and you would frequently find her tending to her flower beds. When she found time to relax, she would curl up with Lucy and read or watch television.

Alta is survived by her children, Anthony Sowry and his wife, Marcia, of Arcanum, and Jodi Fitzgerald and her husband, Rob, of Greenville; her grandchildren, Josh Shilt of Huber Heights, Justin and Justine Shilt of Greenville, and Matthew Sullenbarger of Piqua; her three great-granddaughters, Elizabeth, Arabel, and Melana; her sisters, Rose Detling of Greenville, and Brenda Deford of Stanton, Calif. She also leaves behind her dear yorkie, Lucy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Alta's life will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, 12 noon, with Pastor Don Smith officiating, at Tribute Funeral Homes Greenville Campus.

Her family will be receiving guests Monday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with Alta's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com