NEW PARIS — Altha Jane (Allread) Sullenbarger, 79 of New Paris, Ohio, passed away Monday September 21, 2020, 9:01 a.m., at State of The Heart Care Center, Greenville, Ohio.

She was born March 12, 1941, in Preble County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Norman and Sarah Verona Allread. She worked at K Mart in Eaton Ohio.

Altha was a member of Jan Hagara Collectors Club and the Mid-Ohio Collectors Club. She loved the library, and mysteries were her favorite thing to read. She loved to compete, and won several blue ribbons at the Great Darke County Fair in the candy display and baking categories. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers at her home, and loved her peach roses. She was active at the Preble County Senior Center. She loved to shop and always kept up on the current fashions. She loved to dress up for Halloween. Altha cared for her family and friends and put them before herself, and sent them cards and notes letting them know she cared. She loved to bake for the Hueston Woods family trip and holidays making great pies. She enjoyed attending the melodrama plays at Annie Oakley Days.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon "Dale" Sullenbarger Sr., on January 6, 2019, whom she married on August 6, 1960; and her brother, Stephen Allread.

She is survived by her children to whom she was a good mother, Suzy (Rick) Orbik of Richmond, Teresa Sullenbarger of Kettering, and Dale Sullenbarger Jr. of Union City, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jessica Anderson, Courtney (James) Hernandez, Zak Anderson, and Drew Sullenbarger; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Thatcher, and River Thompson, Junie Gross, Abraham and Theodore Hernandez; her sister, Anna Allread of Greenville; her sister-in-law, Sharon Allread of Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous lifelong friends that she continued to keep in touch with.

Services will be held on Friday September 25, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, with Chaplain Jacque Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery, New Madison, Ohio. The family will receive friends Thursday September 24, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the family requests that everyone who attends to please wear a face mask. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care.

