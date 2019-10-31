VERSAILLES — Amanda M. Harshbarger, 26, of Versailles died unexpectedly as the result of a car accident at 8:16 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born June 8, 1993, in Tampa, Florida to Matthew and Julie (Addis) Locke of Viera, Florida.

She married Cole C. Harshbarger on July 13, 2018, in Melbourne, Florida and he survives.

Mandy leaves behind her husband, Cole; a daughter, Harper Harshbarger; a son, Jaxon Locke; siblings Zachary Locke, Matthew Locke Jr, Kristina Locke and Jennifer Locke, as well as parents, Julie and Matthew Locke.

Mandy grew up in Cooper City, Florida. She graduated from Western High School in Davie, Florida. Amanda was very artistic and enjoyed painting, collage printing, along with other crafts. Some of her favorite things were sunflowers, butterflies, and Tinkerbell, but most of all, Amanda loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

A private service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson and Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Versailles Fire Department and EMS, 320 Baker Rd., Versailles, OH 45380.