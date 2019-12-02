GREENVILLE — Amanda Marie (Williams) Sowers came into the world July 2, 1982, much to her mother's delight. The doctor was sure she was a boy. Amanda grew into a strong willed, independent child.

She loved tormenting her brother. She started her love of piano at age 6, taking lessons for 10 years. She discovered another love, speaking Spanish in high school. She got all A's. Sometimes when her mom woke her up, she was speaking Spanish! She got to go to Mexico after graduating, a trip she loved. Amanda went to Massage Therapy School, becoming a LMT. Amanda loved to crochet. She made many gifts doing this, including making hats for the babies in the NICU at Children's Hospital. Her death leaves a void that forever can't be filled.

Amanda is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Neva Marie Rantz Studebaker, and her paternal grandparents, Paul Williams and Betty Koffer.

Those left to celebrate her life, but mourn her death are her children Rebecca Renee' and Elijah David, and their father Matthew. Her mother and Dad "in love," Toni and Brad Henninger. Her father Dan (Jama) Williams. Her brothers and sisters, to whom she was always "Nana," Scott Williams, Marissa (Chris) Dunn, Rachel Henninger, Liam and Zach Henninger.

She is also survived by an abundance of nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins, and family across the nation.

Services will be Thursday, December 5, at 11 a.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with the Rev. Dan Scalf and Pastor Toni Henninger officiating. Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. Burial to follow the funeral service at Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville. The family asks that memorial contributions be given to Children's Medical Center to honor Amanda's contribution of crocheting hats for the preemies. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.