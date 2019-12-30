ANSONIA _ — Anita Sue Miller, 76, of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, December 26, 2019, at State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

She was born on July 28, 1943, in Greenville.

Anita can be described in just a few words: loving, caring, and sharing. She was a caregiver and enjoyed caring for her family. She loved good company and sharing coffee with friends and family. And she adored her grandchildren and was very proud of them.

Anita is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Miller, whom she married June 8, 1967; her children, Scott Hall of Gratis, Ohio, Steve Hall and his wife Annette, of Greenville, and Robin Miller of Ansonia; her grandchildren, Jeremy Hall and his wife Sarah, of Greenville, Tyler Hall of Gratis, Adam Hall, Aaron Hall and his wife Sami, Dylan Elifritz, and Stephen Elifritz, all of Ansonia; and her brother, Tom Lawrence and his wife Elaine, of Tipp City, Ohio.

There will be no public services for Anita. Her family request memorial donation be given to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331

Anita's family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements.

