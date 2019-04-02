BRADFORD — Ann Louise McGlinch, 74, of Bradford, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. Ann was born November 24, 1944 to the late Robert and Norma (Monnin) Moore; was a graduate of Bradford High School; retired from Copeland, Sidney with 35 years of service; and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; and the Bradford Community Club.

Ann loved line dancing at Dayton Two Steppers and JR's, and enjoyed being with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was receded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Goings.

Ann is survived by her significant other, Mike Cook of Troy; two daughters and son-in-law, Deb and Mike Sell and Michelle Dunlevy of Bradford; five grandchildren: Danielle and James Bolen, Erin and Austin Sell, Ryan Dunlevy and fiancée, Krissy Corbin, and Brooke Dunlevy; two great-grandchildren, Casey and Lukas Bolen; seven brothers and sisters: Tom and Linda Moore and Joe and Kim Moore of Bradford, Peg and Dewaine Minnich of Arcanum, Missy and Steve Smith of Troy, Kathy Carine of Tipp City, Sally Anderson of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Jean and Mark Karnehm of Bradford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bradford with Father Jim Duell celebrating, interment in Greenville Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. If desired donations may be made to the Bradford Athletic Boosters. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com