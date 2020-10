WEATHERFORD, Tex. — Anna Carolyn Breckenridge, age 92, of Weatherford Texas, passed away at home on September 1, 2020, from End Stage Renal Failure. Carolyn was born August 27, 1928, in Ansonia Ohio. She was the sixth of ten children born to Martin Steward and Vola Gladys (Judy) Hoggatt. Carolyn was a wonderful wife to her husband, Roy, and mother to her two girls, Terri Ann Arnett and Penny Sue Pelfrey. She truly enjoyed her life and family, no regrets.