WEATHERFORD, Tex. — Anna Carolyn Breckenridge, age 92 years and 5 days, of Weatherford Texas, passed away at home September 1, 2020, from End Stage Renal Failure.

Carolyn was born August 27, 1928, in Ansonia Ohio. She was the sixth of ten children born to Martin Steward and Vola Gladys (Judy) Hoggatt.

Carolyn was a wonderful wife to her husband, Roy, and mother to her two girls, Terri Ann Arnett and Penny Sue Pelfrey. They took many family trips over the years, and after Roy retired, the two of them travelled extensively throughout America and Europe including Russia and China. She truly enjoyed her life and family, no regrets.

Carolyn is survived by her brother, Gary Hoggatt; her daughter, Penny Pelfrey; grandsons, Jeremy Arnett and Justin Pelfrey; and her great-grandchildren, Destiny Dean-Pelfrey, Love "Elliot" Pelfrey, and Noah and Alex Ramos.