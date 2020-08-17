GREENVILLE — Anna Jean Wooten, 91, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 8 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

Jeanie was born July 26, 1929, in Versailles, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna (Marchal) Smith. Jeanie retired from General Motors in Dayton after 30 years.

Jeanie was a graduate of Versailles High School; she often told people that she was proud to be the youngest of 13 kids. Jeanie enjoyed playing cards with family, going to flea markets, fishing, camping, gardening, and being with her grandkids. She loved going to Florida for the winter and missed going when she was no longer able to do so.

Jeanie will be enjoying the best family reunion there ever was. There will be laughter, card playing, and the joy of being reunited after all those years.

Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl H. Wooten, on May 15, 2014, whom she married January 22, 1977; and all of her brothers and sisters and their spouses.

Jeanie is survived by her children, Jeffrey Barger and Denise Nicholson of Greenville, and Lisa Durbin of Greenville; her step-children, David and Debbie Wooten of Dayton, Carol and Bob Robinson of Springboro, Deborah and Ralph Lowe of West Carrollton; her grandchildren, Sarah Durbin, Jeremy Durbin, Beth Ann Barger, Zack Barger; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Clark, Mariah Gibbs, Kinsley Barger, Raymond Vititoe, and Levi Barger; as well as numerous step-grandchildren and step-great- grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 West Third Street, Greenville, Ohio with Rev. Fr. John White Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Friday, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or the Darke County Special Olympics. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com