Anna Lee Shuttleworth, age 94, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 7:14 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Anna was born April 6, 1925, in Neave Township, Darke County, Ohio, and the daughter of the late Ralph and Blanche (Hittle) Armstrong.

She was retired from Neff Lettering of Greenville. Anna was also a member of the Greenville Church of the Brethren, a volunteer at the Brethren Retirement Center for close to 30 years, the Home Extension Club, Red Hat Club of Greenville, Annie Oakley Camping Club and an alumnus of the Greenville Class of 1925. She was an avid quilter and seamstress and loved making quilts for her family. In addition, was an avid Darke County Fair fan, loved to travel and camp and was the prop/flag designer for the Fort Recovery High School Marching Band.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell D. Shuttleworth, in 1996 and a daughter, Joanie Shuttleworth.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Sue Shuttleworth of Greenville; son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Sue Ann (Blackwell) Shuttleworth, also of Greenville; grandchildren, Katie (Shuttleworth) and husband Pat Gerber and David and wife Kari (Brockman) Shuttleworth; great-grandchildren, Hannah Gerber, Aubrey Shuttleworth, James Shuttleworth, Adaley Shuttleworth and Jacob Shuttleworth; brother, Joe Armstrong of Greenville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current conditions of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the family will be having a private service at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, with Pastor Ron Sherck officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson. Visitation will be private as well.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.

