Annabel M. Subler
VERSAILLES — Annabel M. Subler age 103, of Versailles passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, 12 p.m., at Versailles Healthcare Center.

Annabel was born May 24, 1917, in Shelby County to the late Ernest A. and Cora V. (Boham) Apple. In addition to her parents, Annabel was also preceded in death by her husband, Basil C. Subler, on October 8, 2014, whom she married August 20, 1938; sons, Wayne Subler, in infancy, and John K. Subler; sisters, Kathryn Apple and June Keller; brothers, Walter, Norbert, James & Ralph Apple.

Annabel is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James & Diana Subler of Versailles; grandchildren, James Subler Jr. of Greenville, Shane Subler of Washington, D.C., Lucas and Courtney Subler of Versailles, and Lauren and Lucas Moeller of Playa Delray, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Ryan Subler, Nathan Subler, Ariel Swerlein, Kathryn Subler, Alex Subler, Maeve Moeller, and one expected soon; sisters, Betty Liddy of Piqua and Pauline Berry of Versailles; brother-in-law, Donald "Shorty" Keller of Greenville; sister-in-law, Connie Apple of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Annabel was a homemaker and was very passionate about gardening. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles. Annabel was also past president of the Versailles Garden Club where she was active for 25 years, and past president of the Versailles V.F.W. Ladies Auxilary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Thursday morning, from 8:30 to 10 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Garden Club in Annabel's memory. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
