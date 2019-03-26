ARCANUM — Annette Marie (Rhoades) Holmes, age 63, of Arcanum, Ohio, passed away at 8:05 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her residence.

Annette was born December 2, 1955, in Dayton to Richard and Margaret (Walton) Rhoades of Greenville. In addition to her parents, Annette is also survived by a son, Alphonso Durden of Cleveland; sister-in-law, Deborah Rhoades of Minnesota; nieces, Amanda Jo Rhoades of Minnesota and Alyssa Joy Rhoades of Texas; great-niece, Isabel; and a great-nephew, Isaiah.

Annette was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Rhoades.

Annette graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1974. She worked sales in Cleveland. Annette attended the Triumphant Christian Center in Greenville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with private burial in Lisbon Cemetery in Union City, Indiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com