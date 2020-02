LAKEVIEW — Anthony (Tony) Aaron Parmenter, formerly of Versailles and more recently of Lakeview, passed away February 19, 2020. lifetime of helping others.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 3-5 p.m.