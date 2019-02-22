ARCANUM — April Annett Brocious, 45, of Arcanum, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

She was born June 23, 1973, in Dayton to Rex Wilson of Greenville and the late Shelba (Schafer) Wilson.

April enjoyed attending Pleasant View Missionary Church and St. John Lutheran Church. She was a proud member to the U.S. Twirling Association. Baton twirling was a huge passion in her life. She received the state champion in twirling four years in a row and performed twice for the Cincinnati Bengals halftime show. April was a waitress for countless years and loved the relationships she was able to make through waitressing. A lot of people would know her from waitressing at Traditions, Wagon Wheel, and Buffalo Jacks. She was also the backbone of Brocious Plumbing, Heating and AC, which she managed with her husband.

April was a selfless person. She always put her family needs first before her own. Her Mom, Shelba, was her best friend and they never went a day without talking to each other multiple times. April had such a caring and generous heart. She always went out of her way to help those in need. April was a very determined person and strived to meet every goal she made. She loved to go for car rides, or as she would call them, being "chauffeured" by her husband. April appreciated the little things in life, she was the most caring, selfless, and genuine person you could ever meet.

In addition to her father, Rex Wilson, April is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jeff Brocious, whom she married May 21, 1994; her two daughters, Nicole Lannett and Jessica Grace Brocious; her brother, Rex Wilson II of Greenville; and her in-laws, Roger (Connie) Brocious.

A celebration of April's life will take place Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Rd., Greenville, OH 45331, with Pastor Allen Sudmann officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Church Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, February 26, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101. April, her mom, and her grandmother all put countless time, money, and effort into this organization. Her grandmother, Mary Katherine, started the Greenville chapter.

