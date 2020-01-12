GREENVILLE — Arelda Anna Emrick. 86, of Greenville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at 7:13 p.m. on January 10, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital, Miamisburg, Ohio.

Born in Greenville, Ohio on March 10, 1933, she was one of five children to the late Willie Edger and Hannah Diana (Beanblossom) Edger.

Arelda was a Greenville High School graduate, class of 1951. She was a member of the Coletown Congregational Church in Greenville, and had a strong and devoted faith to the Lord.

Arelda grew up in the farm industry and was a member of the farm bureau, as well as the Darke County Steam Thrashers. She enjoyed going to the Union City Body Company's retirees and spouses events and socializing. She had a knack for making one of a kind pie crust; a top secret recipe, to be exact! More than anything she loved to spend time with her family, and grandchildren; she will truly be missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Richard Lee Emrick, whom she married December 28, 1950: brother George Edger: sister Marjorie Bailey: son-in-law Ted Stiver Jr.: nephew David Edger: niece Betty June Whittaker: as well as the majority of the extended Emrick family members.

Arelda is survived by her children Ed Emrick; Tammy Emrick-Stiver: grandchildren Bryan and Jennifer Stiver; Philip and Melissa Stiver: great-granddaughter Madelyn Stiver: siblings Lenore Hittle; Lloyd and Sharon Edger: as well as many more extended family members, friends, and church family.

Friends may call on the family from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday January 14, at the Coletown Congregational Church – 2876 State Route 571, Greenville - with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m with Pastor Eric Knight presiding. Burial to follow at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coletown Congregational Church if desired. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.